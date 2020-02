Gardaí are investigating a break-in to Riva Restaurant in Earl Street on Monday morning.

The front door of the premises was forced open sometime between 7am and 8.30am with cash taken.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.