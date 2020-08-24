Gardaí investigating caravan fire in Dundalk at the weekend

Gardaí are investigating a caravan fire which occurred in the town on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the rear of a premises on the Newry Road at around 9.30pm.

Firefighters spent around an hour battling the blaze with the caravan burnt out in the incident.

Thankfully there was no one present in the caravan at the time of the fire.

Anyone who was in the area on Saturday night who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.