Gardaí investigating death of local man who passed away 10 days after Dublin assault

Gardaí are investigating the death of a Dundalk man who passed away in hospital on Saturday 10 days after being seriously injured in an incident in Dublin City centre.

Jason Kearney from Ashling Park in Cox’s Demesne suffered serious head injuries at Seville Place in Dublin 1 on the early hours of Wednesday September 2nd.

The 49-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital but passed away on Saturday.

A post mortem took place at the weekend but the results cannot be released for operational reasons.

It’s understood that the local man was involved in a one-punch assault.

No arrests have yet been made but Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000.

Predeceased by his dad Hubert (Boo) and brother John, Jason will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum Attracta (née Gray), daughter Nadene, sons Jake, Dillen and Brodie, grandchildren Evie and Nancy, brothers Fra and Dean, sisters Lorraine, Julie, Michelle and Samantha, brothers in-law Anthony and Dan, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements will be made later.

Sympathy to Jason’s family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.