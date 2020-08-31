Gardaí investigating death of man in fatal incident in Louth Village

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man following a fatal incident in Louth Village at the weekend.

According to LMFM News, the man in his 60s died after falling from the roof of a shed at Louth House at approximately 6pm on Saturday.

He was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem was due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the incident with Gardaí saying investigations are ongoing.