Gardaí investigating fire which damaged property in Bay Estate

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire which cause significant damage to the exterior of a house in Bay Estate last night.

Gardaí and Dundalk Fire Service were called to the scene in Hawthorn Crescent at around 11.15pm.

It is understood that trees at the front of the property had been set alight.

The fire was quickly brought under control and while damage was caused to the property there were no injuries sustained.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The attack has been condemned by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who lives in the estate.

Deputy Ó Murchú said he understood there were people in the house and there was fire damage to the property, which included melted soffit and fascia boards and broken windows.

The Sinn Féin TD said: “I want to condemn the actions of those who started this fire. They were reckless as to what would happen after they set fire to trees so close to a house.

“There is no doubt that but for the swift response of the fire service this could have been a lot worse. It was a fire that caused damage to the exterior of the house but there were people inside.

“We have seen the brave and tenacious efforts of the fire service in this county over the last week as they battled the fires on the Cooley Mountains, under very difficult circumstances.

“But, as Cllr Kevin Meenan has already pointed out, the fire service has been put under immense additional pressure responding to calls to fires like this, started maliciously, around Dundalk.

“I reiterate his call for people involved in these incidents to immediately stop. Parents have to know where their children are and what they are doing.”

The Sinn Féin TD said he wanted people with information about the fire at Hawthorn Crescent to contact Gardaí immediately.