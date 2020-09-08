Gardaí investigating handbag theft from vehicle on Church Street

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a handbag theft from a car in the town early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 6am on Church Street.

The vehicle, a black Audi A4, was only parked for a few minutes but that was enough time for it to be broken into.

The passenger window was broken with the handbag taken.

Anyone who was in the Church Street area at around 6am on Tuesday morning who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.