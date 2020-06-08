Gardaí investigating hit and run incident in Bellurgan on Saturday

Gardaí are looking to identify the driver of a charcoal grey Volkswagen Passat which was involved in a hit and run incident in Bellurgan at the weekend.

A child was lucky to escape unharmed after being struck by the vehicle at around 6.45pm on Saturday near the turn-off for Jenkinstown on the Dundalk-Carlingford Road.

The child, who has been described as okay, was out for a cycle with a parent when they were struck.

Following the incident the car sped off in the direction of McCrystal’s shop in Jenkinstown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.