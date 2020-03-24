Gardaí investigating if Saltown fire was arson

A Garda investigation is underway into a suspected arson attack in Dundalk last night.

Dundalk Fire Service were called to deal with the blaze at an unoccupied house in the Cois Croinn area of Saltown shortly before 7pm last night.

The property was gutted by the fire, which Gardaí believe may have been started maliciously.

Anyone who was in the area yesterday evening who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.