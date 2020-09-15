Gardaí investigating public order incident in Blackrock which saw teen assaulted

Gardaí are investigating a public order incident which occurred in Blackrock on Saturday afternoon.

An alleged assault took place in the local Community Park at around 4.40pm with reports that a teenage female was assaulted by a number of other female youths who repeatedly thumped her in the head and kicked her.

The incident was filmed and subsequently went viral on social media.

Other anti-social behaviour is also understood to have taken place at the same time with a passing adult female having to step in to prevent more serious harm to the assault victim.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.