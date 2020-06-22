Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack in Dundalk on Saturday

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a house in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Grange Drive of Muirhevnamor.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze at a vacant premises at around 12.25am and brought it under control in around an hour and a half.

The premises sustained a small amount of fire damage in the blaze but thankfully no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.