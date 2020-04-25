Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack in Faughart

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a jeep in north Louth.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in the Lower Faughart area.

The jeep, which was parked across the gateway of a field, was reported on fire at around 5.20am.

Dundalk Fire Service and Gardaí attended the scene but the vehicle was unfortunately destroyed in the blaze.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.