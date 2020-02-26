Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack in Marian Park

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a suspected arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called to an unoccupied house at Marian Park in Cox’s Demesne at around 4am after a car was reported to be on fire in the driveway.

According to LMFM News, extensive damage was caused to the vehicle which has since been removed for technical examination.

Thankfully no injuries were sustained as a result of the blaze.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and have asked for anyone with information on it to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.