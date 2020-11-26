Gardaí investigating suspicious bike thefts

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two bikes in Dundalk last week.

On both occasions broken bicycles were left in place of the stolen ones with Gardaí exploring the possibility that the two incidents may be linked.

The first incident occurred at Greenfield Court on Tom Bellew Avenue on Saturday when a grey Trek peddle bike was stolen from in front of a house and replaced by one in a really bad condition.

Then on Sunday a black Trek peddle bike was stolen from Gort na Mara in Blackrock and replaced by a bike that was said to be falling to pieces.

Gardaí believe the culprit on this occasion was wearing a blue face mask, a grey padded jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms and it is understood he travelled in the direction of Dundalk.

Anyone with any information on either theft is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.