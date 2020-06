Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a vehicle parked at Ravensdale Park last Tuesday June 16th.

The incident occurred sometime between 7.30pm and 9.10pm.

The rear passenger window of the vehicle was smashed with a sports back subsequently taken from the boot via the rear seats.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dromad Garda Station on 042 9358680.