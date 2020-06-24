Gardaí investigating theft from church in Shelagh

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to the Church of the Sacred Heart in Shelagh last week.

The incident occurred sometime between 6pm on Wednesday and 10am on Saturday morning.

Entry to the church was gained after a window to the vestry was broken.

The vestry was then ransacked with a large ornamental Monstrance stolen, along with a small sum of money.

Gardaí said the Monstrance is of little use to anybody and have asked that it be returned.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Hackballscross Garda Station on 042 9377142.