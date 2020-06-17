Gardaí investigating theft of BMW stolen from Faughart overnight

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a property in Faughart in the early hours of this morning.

The owner of the vehicle has taken to Facebook to appeal for information on the dark grey BMW – registration 05 DL 6933 – which was taken between the hours of 1am and 5am.

She says the car has distinctive number plates with a black blog font and a twin exhaust at the back.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.