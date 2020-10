Gardaí are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from local housing estates in recent weeks.

The first occurred at Riverwell Close in Toberona between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on September 22nd.

A second incident also took place at Cois Croinn in Saltown on September 25th.

Anyone with information on either theft is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.