Gardaí investigating theft of ladder from van on New Street

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a ladder from a workman’s van in Dundalk last week.

A van was parked in the New Street area, off Chapel Street, with ladders on top of it.

When the owner returned to discover a ladder was missing he was informed by neighbours that a male had taken it from the roof rack.

The individual is described as bald, of stocky build and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.