Gardaí investigating theft of ladder from van on New Street
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a ladder from a workman’s van in Dundalk last week.
A van was parked in the New Street area, off Chapel Street, with ladders on top of it.
When the owner returned to discover a ladder was missing he was informed by neighbours that a male had taken it from the roof rack.
The individual is described as bald, of stocky build and was wearing a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.