Gardaí are investigating the theft of work tools from a vehicle in Dundalk last week.

The incident occurred at Oriel Terrace on the Demesne Road in the early hours of last Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

A number of work tools were taken in the car as well as an iPad.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.