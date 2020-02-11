Gardaí investigating theft of tools from Toolfix

Gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from Toolfix on the Ard Easmuinn/Ecco Road in Dundalk last Thursday.

Four males entered the premises and made off with a number of power tools without paying for them.

They are understood to have fed the scene in a black Kia with partial registration 05 D.

Anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the incident or the men fleeing the scene or who have dash cam footage is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.