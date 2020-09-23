Gardaí investigating theft of wallet and cash from vehicle at Lordship graveyard

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a wallet and cash from a vehicle parked at Lordship graveyard last Wednesday September 16th.

The incident occurred when an MPV was broken into at around 3pm.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, including a blue Ford that was spotted leaving the area around that time.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.