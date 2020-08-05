Gardaí investigating thefts from vehicles in the Blackrock area

Gardaí are investigating two thefts items from vehicles in the Blackrock area last weekend.

It is not known at this stage if either incident is connected but both occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning August 1st.

Property was firstly taken from a vehicle in The Loakers on the Blackrock Road while also on the same night there was a break-in to a car parked at Cois Farraige on the Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock with a number of items taken, including a driving licence.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.