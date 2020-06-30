Gardaí investigating two attempted break-ins to homes in Jenkinstown

Gardaí are investigating two attempted break-ins to properties in the Jenkinstown area at the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday morning at around 3am two men were involved in an aggravated burglary in the Loughanmore area.

The occupants of the property heard voices outside the house and when they confronted the two men one of them swung a knife at the homeowner, causing an injury to their leg.

The pair then fled the scene on foot.

On Friday morning at around 9.30am there was also a break-in to a house in the Daulstown area. The intruder, who is described as being in his early 20s with red hair and of slim build, was disturbed by the occupants and fled the scene.

He ran to a 2005 Wicklow-registered silver hatchback.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.