Gardaí issue appeal for whereabouts of missing Knockbridge man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Darren Brennan, 30 years, who is missing from the Knockbridge area of Dundalk since 24/10/2020.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot, with black hair and of average build. When last seen Darren was wearing a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured bomber jacket and white runners.

Darren is known to frequent the Galway City and Mullingar areas and it is possible he may have used public transport to travel these areas.

Gardaí and Darren’s family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ardee on 041 687 1137 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.