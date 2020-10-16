Gardaí launch high visibility nationwide policing plan

An Garda Síochána has today introduced a high visibility, nationwide policing plan focused on support for the vulnerable and crime prevention.

The policing plan, which comes into effect from 7am Friday, 16 October 2020 to midnight Sunday, 18 October 2020, is in support of public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community. The plan will supplement the work being done under Operation Fanacht and Operation Navigation, which both continue this weekend.

The weekend’s policing plan is focused on ensuring engagement by An Garda Síochána with the public through three key strands:

Community Engagement

As has been the case throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, community Gardaí will work with individuals, community groups, statutory agencies, charities and local businesses to provide a range of services to assist and protect the most vulnerable.

Garda members will also continue to engage with people to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations through the 4Es approach of engage, educate and encourage, and only where provided for and as a last resort, enforcement.

Crime Prevention Patrols

Crime prevention patrols will be increased nationwide, particularly at locations such as public amenities, parks, and natural beauty spots.

Checkpoints Focusing on Crime Detection

Checkpoints with an enhanced focus on crime prevention and detection will take place over the weekend. Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, “Since the start of the pandemic, Garda members throughout the country have being helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated. This involved simple, but important tasks such as collecting their prescription, delivering their pension, or even socially distanced contact. If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”