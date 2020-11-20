Gardaí make renewed appeal for information on fatal assault of local man Jason Kearney

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to the fatal assault of a local man in Dublin two months ago.

Jason Kearney from Cox’s Demesne in Dundalk sustained serious head injuries at Seville Place in the capital the early hours of Wednesday September 2nd before later passing away in The Mater Hospital 10 days later.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the 49-year-old.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

A statement last night read: “Gardaí in Store Street are renewing their appeal for witnesses following the fatal assault of a man on 2nd September 2020.

“A man in his 40s was seriously injured in an incident at Seville Place, Dublin 1 in the early hours of Wednesday 2nd September, 2020. The man had sustained serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where he subsequently died.

“An investigation into the incident and all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man is continuing. No arrests have been made in the case to date but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

“Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, in particular any persons who were in the Portland Row, Empress Place and Dunne Street areas of Dublin 1 between 1.45am- 2.45am on Wednesday the 2nd September 2020.

“They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”