Gardaí re-commence Operation Fanacht

Following the Government’s decision to move the country to Level 3 of the National Framework for Living with COVID-19, An Garda Síochána have re-commenced Operation Fanacht as a nationwide policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures.

Under Level 3, people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.

In support of this announcement there will be high visibility patrolling by Garda members across the country with the focus of this activity continuing to be encouraging people to adhere to national public health measures.

It will involve 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around the country in addition to thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages a week.

Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Síochána’s priority is keeping people safe. This will be a major policing operation across the country with high visibility of Garda members to support public health measures.

“An Garda Síochána is encouraging people not to travel out of their county unless it is for essential purposes.

“We want to advise people that we will be conducting major checkpoints on main routes and travelling by road will be different. People using the roads are likely to face delays.

“Since the start of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing approach based on its tradition of consent. We have seen compliance by the vast majority of the public with this approach. Independent surveys have also found significant public support for it. We will continue to police in this way.

“We have also had a strong focus on the protecting and supporting the vulnerable. That will continue as well. If you need our help, please contact your local Garda station.

“As an organisation rooted in the community, An Garda Síochána understands the difficulties these measures place on everybody. More than ever, we all need to work together and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

An Garda Síochána wants to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the basic ways to protect yourself: