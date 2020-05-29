Gardaí recover stolen golf clubs in Dundalk

Eagle-eyed Gardaí arrested two people and recovered two sets of stolen golf clubs in Dundalk last night.

The clubs and individuals arrested were located a short drive away by Gardaí from Dundalk Garda Station.

It was flagged that the items were stolen from a property in the Mount Avenue area shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday.

Foretunately Gardaí located a car and the golf clubs, which are worth approximately €1,300.

An investigation is now in full swing, and one individual is on course for a court appearance.