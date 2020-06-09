Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Bay Estate arson attack

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the suspected arson incident at a house in Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate which occurred late on Sunday night are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

The investiagation team are seeking any road users who may have dash cam footage of Cherryvale Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue of the Bay Estate between the hours of 10.45pm and 11.45pm.

If any persons can assist Gardaí with any information, they are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.