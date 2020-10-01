Gardaí reveal extent of Covid-19 operations in Carlingford last weekend

An Garda Síochána have revealed details of their Covid-19 Operation in Carlingford at the weekend.

They revealed via Facebook that local Gardaí carried out 41 licensed premises visits, 17 checkpoints and 17 proactive patrols around Carlingford village.

They added that a similar operation would be in place this coming weekend.

“This weekend’s Operation is designed to keep our community safe and assist in helping to prevent County Louth from going into Level 3 Restrictions.

“Together we can stop the spread of Covid-19.”