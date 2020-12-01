Gardaí run Operation Resolve operation in Dundalk

Local Gardaí conducted checkpoints in Dundalk yesterday as part of Operation Resolve.

They were present in Clanbrassil Street throughout the day as part of the high visibility operation.

Particular focus of this part of Operation Resolve on ensuring cyclists are aware of the need to make footpaths safe for pedestrians.

The operation is aimed at promoting road safety for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists. This longterm operation will focus on use of cycle lanes, cycling on footpaths, parking on cycle lanes, visibility and the education of cyclists/motorists.