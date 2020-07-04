Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing teenager last seen in Kilcurry area

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing 15-year-old Tibor Csaszar, who was last seen in the Kilcurry area of Dundalk on Monday 29th June.

Tibor is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Tibor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.