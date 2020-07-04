Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing woman known to frequent Dundalk

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old woman who is known to frequent Dundalk.

Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to Gardaí on Wednesday 17th June 2020.

Folashade was last seen in Navan, County Meath, but is also known to frequent Dundalk.

Folashade is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Folashade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.