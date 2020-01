Gardaí are trying to reunite a set of car keys with their owner.

The Volvo keys, with a HB Dennis dealership keyring attached, were found in Dundalk today and handed into Dundalk Garda Station.

Gardaí said: “If you are, you can collect them at Dundalk Garda Station. Contact us on 042 9388400 and ask for the Property Office.”

Yesterday a set of keys found on Rampart Lane in Dundalk were returned to their owner after being shared online.