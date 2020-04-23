Gardaí seize two vehicles at Covid-19 checkpoints in Dundalk

Local Gardaí seized two vehicles during separate Covid-19 checkpoints in Dundalk yesterday.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit seized the two vehicles and instructed the drivers to return home as they were in breach of Government Health Regulations.

The driver of a white Astra who was stopped was found to have had no tax or NCT while the driver of a white van stopped on the Inner Relief Road was detected on their phone and had no insurance.