Gardaí set to increase patrols to prevent gathering of large groups in public places

Gardaí are set to increase patrols from today with a focus on people gathering in large groups in public spaces.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said there would be increased garda activity on foot, bikes and vehicle patrols in identified public spaces.

It said gardaí would maintain a significant presence on roads, and would continue static and rolling checkpoints, to check compliance with travel restrictions.

Checks on retail and business premises to ensure compliance with public health measure will also continue.

Since October 30th, gardaí say there have been seven alleged breaches of public health measures, eight alleged breaches by licensed premises, 29 alleged breaches by retail premises and one alleged breach for face coverings regulations.

To date there have been 493 Covid-19 related prosecutions.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “While it has been disappointing at times to witness some activities by small numbers of individuals and groups, I am encouraged by the overwhelming support and compliance being demonstrated right throughout our communities supporting Covid-19 Public Health guidelines.

“An Garda Síochána will focus our activities this weekend on these activities which are causing concern to the majority in our society.”