Gardaí set to ramp up number of Covid-19 checkpoints in Dundalk

Gardaí are set to ramp up the number of Covid-19 checkpoints in Dundalk.

Superintendent Gerry Curley told LMFM News this morning that he was concerned about the number of people walking in the town centre and the amount of traffic around despite the social distancing restrictions in place.

A checkpoint was present at the Market Square yesterday evening for several hours whereby Gardaí queried what people’s purpose of travel was.

A similar checkpoint is also operational in the same area this morning, as well as on the Inner Relief Road.