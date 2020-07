Local Gardaí detected a vehicle travelling at a speed of 191km/ph on the M1 motorway on the outskirts of Dundalk on Monday.

The driver was stopped by Gardaí with proceedings to follow for speeding.

Meanwhile, the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check on the Kells Road in Ardee yesterday with four vehicles detected speeding over the course of 30 minutes.

Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to each of the offenders.