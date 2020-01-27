Gardaí to hold meet and green sessions across Louth this Friday

Gardaí will hold meet and greet sessions in six areas of Co Louth this Friday January 31st as part of their National Community Engagement Day.

In total, Gardai will be present at 300 locations all across Ireland with local officers, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum all in attendance to allow members of the public to meet their local Gardai and community groups.

The events will take place in the following locations:

Ardee: St Mary’s GFC – 11.30am to 12.30pm

Cooley: Mullaghbuoy Community Centre – 12 noon to 1pm

Kilcurry: Kilcurry Community Centre – 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Knockbridge: St Brides GFC – 2pm to 3pm

Termonfeckin: Forgefield – 11am to 12 noon

Tullyallen – Centra, Main Street – 10am to 11am

The National Rural Safety Forum was established, following stakeholder consultation between An Garda Síochána and key partners such as the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and Muintir na Tire, to provide a platform for a collaborative partnership approach to support the delivery of a rural community policing service. The Forum held its inaugural meeting on 17th April 2019.

The Forum includes partners such as Active Retirement Ireland, Age Friendly Ireland, Neighbourhood Watch, Foroige, ESB Networks, the Irish Country Women’s Association and the GAA.

The forum has four key objectives; Community Reassurance, Information Sharing & Communication Network, Increased Community Engagement and Crime Prevention & Crime Opportunity Reduction.

National Community Engagement Day is kindly supported by members of CSNA (Convenience Stores & Newsagents Association) and RGDATA (Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trade Association) nationally.