Gardaí unable to arrest Northern Irish citizens for breaches of Covid-19 regulations

The Department of Health has admitted there is a possible issue with people from Northern Ireland travelling to the Republic.

While Gardaí have been active in this area and around the country to try to prevent mass movements in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, they have been ordered not to arrest anyone from the North for suspected breaches of the regulations.

This is particularly a factor in border areas such as Dundalk where cross border traffic is always high.

According to RTÉ News, Garda Headquarters has informed senior officers all over the country that the restrictions on movement to stop the spread of the coronavirus do not apply to people on day trips from Northern Ireland and that powers of enforcement cannot be used on them.

Gardaí in the border region have also been ordered not to arrest anyone from Northern Ireland for suspected breaches of the Covid-19 regulations because they do not have the power to do so under the emergency legislation introduced by the Government.

RTÉ News reports that there is a “lacuna in the regulations” signed by the Minister for Health which Gardaí have been told means they do not apply to people who live outside the State.

The Garda’s policing policy to stop the spread of the coronavirus has been to engage, explain, encourage and only if necessary enforce the emergency legislation.