Gardaí vow to bring others involved in Adrian Donohoe murder to justice

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey issued a warning to others involved in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, and the robbery of the Lordship Credit Union, that they will be tracked down.

After Aaron Brady was charged with the capital murder of the 41-year-old father of two yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner said the investigation would continue to ensure that others involved in the robbery on January 25th 2013 would also be brought to justice.

“I want to make an appeal to people who committed this crime that we will be knocking on your door and we will make sure that you pay for this horrendous act,” he said.

He said yesterday was a day of mixed emotions for Gardaí following the conviction and their thoughts and prayers are with Adrian’s widow Caroline and their family.

He said: “No society can tolerate crimes of this nature and we, as a law enforcement agency will do everything we can to work with the community to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said Adrian Donohoe paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a statement, General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham added: “While some justice has been served with today’s conviction of murder, no sentence will ever return Adrian to his family, the ultimate injustice is to have your life taken away.

“Adrian was a man of distinction who served his community as a Garda, as an inter-County footballer, but also as a volunteer. He will never be forgotten.

“We would like to pay tribute to the entire investigation team who worked on a transnational basis to secure today’s conviction. We also want to thank our international colleagues whose involvement was central to this case.

“We are mindful that the case is still a live one and we wish our colleagues well in progressing their investigations,” she said.