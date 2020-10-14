Gardaí vow to bring rest of gang involved in Adrian Donohoe murder to justice

Gardaí have vowed to continue fighting to bring the others involved in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe to justice.

In a statement after Aaron Brady was given a mandatory life sentence today for the capital murder of the father of two at Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris vowed that the others involved in the robbery remained in their sights.

The statement from Gardaí read: “An Garda Síochána has noted the life sentence imposed on Aaron Brady today, Wednesday 14 October 2020, for the Capital Murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during the robbery at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth on the 25 January 2013.

“Detective Garda Donohoe went to work on the 25 January 2013, protecting the people of Louth. He never came home to his family after being shot and murdered during the course of a robbery at the community credit union in Lordship.

“The sentencing today has been another traumatic step in the investigation of this crime for Adrian Donohoe’s wife Caroline, children, extended family, friends and his work colleagues at Dundalk Garda station and in the wider Garda organisation.

“Aaron Brady was just one member of a criminal gang on that day. This criminal investigation remains live as the other members of that gang remain to be brought before the courts; the commitment and tenacity of the investigation team based at Dundalk Garda Station to bring all suspects to justice remains steadfast.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “My thoughts and those of the Garda Organisation are once again today with Adrian Donohoe’s family. We in An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family, and the friends and colleagues of Adrian. An Garda Siochana’s resolve to bring all the participants in this crime to justice remains firm and the investigation team at Dundalk will continue to be supported by the resources of the wider organisation.”

An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information with respect to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe to come forward to detectives with that information. The investigation team can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.