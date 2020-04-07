Gardaí want to know where vehicles used in ATM theft were kept after being stolen in Castleblayney

Gardaí are anxious to establish where three cars stolen from Co Monaghan last Wednesday were stored before being used in the theft of two ATMs from Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A white Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014 registered Mercedes red saloon car were among the vehicles which fled the scene on Clanbrassil Street at around 3.15am on the night in question.

Both vehicles were stolen in the Doohamlet area of Castleblayney last Wednesday April 1st. Also stolen in the same area on that date was on 2007 MN-registered Ford Transit which was one of two vehicles set alight at the entrances to Dundalk Garda Station at the time of the robbery in an attempt to hinder the Garda response.

Another vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Golf estate with a 181 CN registration was also stolen from the Tullyharnett area of Castleblayney last Friday April 3rd. It was set alight at the other entrance to Dundalk Garda Station.

Gardaí believe the three vehicles stolen on April 1st were driven in the direction of Dundalk but are keen to establish where they were kept before being used in the theft of the ATMs, which were subsequently recovered intact in Forkhill, Co Armagh, following a cross border pursuit.

Yesterday two men Fearghal Nolan, 24, and Michael Muckian, 29, both from Silverbridge in south Armagh, were charged with handling stolen property and possession of criminal property at Craigavon Magistrates Court. They were remanded in custody to appear before the court again on April 29th.

A third person, a male in his 50s, was also arrested in the aftermath of the theft but was subsequently released without charge.

Gardaí are aware that further individuals were involved in the operation and have asked anyone with information to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.