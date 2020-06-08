Garda’s home targeted in arson attack in Bay Estate

It has emerged that the arson attack at a house in Bay Estate last night was on the home of a member of An Garda Síochána.

The attack at the property in Hawthorn Crescent took place shortly after 11pm when trees were set alight at the front of the property which was badly damaged as a result.

According to RTÉ News, the Garda, his pregnant wife and their two children, who are under ten, were in the home when the attack took place. They all thankfully escaped unharmed but the heat of the blaze cracked windows while the children are said to be “severely traumatised.”

It is the third such attack on the home of a Garda in the Dundalk area in the last 18 months.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Bay Estate area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm last night to come forward. They are also appealing for information on the movements of a white van in the Bay Estate area earlier in the day at approximately 3pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí believe the attack is connected to the Garda’s work. He is stationed in another county but was involved in a significant local drugs seizure recently.