Gary Anderson to appear at darts exhibition in Dundalk next month

Two time world champion Gary Anderson will appear at a darts exhibition in Dundalk next month.

‘The Flying Scotsman’ will be appearing in the Imperial Hotel on Saturday February 29th.

The event has been organised in aid of the Irish Association of Lourdes Volunteers with a number of local players set to face off against Anderson.

Tickets, priced €35 for a meet and greet or €15 for the exhibition, are on sale now from The Imperial Hotel. Doors on the night open at 7pm for the meet and greet and at 8.30pm for the exhibition.