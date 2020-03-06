Gathering Heritage Project on the hunt for ‘Gerry The Photographer’

The Gathering Heritage Project is on the hunt for a photographer who shared a treasure trove of previously unseen photos from the 1970’s and 1980s of Dundalk.

The find came in the form of a CD with hundreds of images left for the attention of interviewer Harry Lee at a local shop this week.

On review the disk contained hundreds of nostalgia filled images from all over the town dating back to the 1970’s and 80’s.

“It’s a wonderful find,” said Project co-ordinator Jason McGee.

“We have seen a lot of old photos on the Dundalk North End and Friends Facebook page but not many people have seen these – we certainly haven’t.”

A sample of just five images was shared via a short YouTube video to help find the donator who didn’t leave any contact details but just left a short note signed “Gerry”.

Now the hunt is on find this photographer to discuss more about the background to these photos and perhaps to include them into the upcoming ‘Harry Lee’s Clanbrassil Street Memories’ event for Bealtaine in May of this year.”

Please watch the video below and if you think you know who Gerry The Photographer is then get in touch via the Gathering Heritage Project’s email info@gatheringheritage.com or social media channels.