Ged Nash, Fergus O’Dowd and Peter Fitzpatrick have been elected as TDs for the Louth/East Meath constituency following the conclusion of the count at the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa this afternoon.

The result of the 10th count saw the trio join Sinn Féin polltoppers Imelda Munster and Ruairí Ó Murchú in the 33rd Dáil with Declan Breathnach losing out following the dispersal of transfers from the Green Party’s Mark Dearey.

The result means that Fianna Fáil have failed to elect a TD for Louth for the first time ever. Officially speaking no TD from the party was elected in 2011 but Seamus Kirk was automatically returned as Ceann Comhairle while then Senator James Carroll just missed out at a time when there were only four seats up for grabs via election due to Kirk’s position.

It marks a big win for Ged Nash and Labour with the former Senator regaining the seat he lost in 2016.

Nash was the big winner from Dearey’s transfers, taking 3,201 of them to finish on 11,659 votes.

O’Dowd also managed 1,123 to be elected with 11,282.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick took the fifth and final seat with 1,791 transfers to be elected with 10,779.

A further 854 transfers went to Breathnach, who missed out with a total of 9,625.

Fitzpatrick also creates a bit of history after becoming the first independent in the county elected since James Coburn in 1933. Coburn would later join Fine Gael and was elected for the party in 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1948 and 1951

The five new TDs for Louth are as follows: Imelda Munster (Sinn Féin), Ruairí Ó Murchú (Sinn Féin), Ged Nash (Labour) Fergus O’Dowd (Fine Gael), Peter Fitzpatrick (Independent).