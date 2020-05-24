Gemma O’Doherty to hold anti-Government protest on Blackrock beach on Tuesday

Controversial journalist Gemma O’Doherty will be in Blackrock this coming Tuesday to hold a protest on the beach against the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The former Irish Independent writer is known for her outspoken views and will share them locally at 6pm on Tuesday May 26th when she hosts a ‘Bunreacht by the Beach’ event in Blackrock.

A poster for the event encourages people to bring their deck chairs and tricolours, adding “it’s time to take back our country.”

The event has been organised to mark ‘100 days of the unelected Government’ with topics including: no to Corona laws, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to unlawful lockdown.

While advertising the event on his Facebook page, local Cllr Seán Kelly said: “Gemma you aren’t welcome in Louth.”

The Fianna Fáil representative said he had contacted both Gardaí and Louth County Council about the proposed gathering in an attempt to get the beach shut down.

He said: “Gemma O’Doherty is organising a protest on Blackrock Beach this Tuesday night. No doubt there will be more then 4 people allowed under the current restrictions.

“I’ve contacted both the Gardai and Louth County Council to ensure we have a policing presence and that the Beach can be closed off on the day as it was done previously during restrictions.

“We have made so much progress fighting Covid up until now, a gathering such as this only puts us all in danger.”