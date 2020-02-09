General Election 2020 – Results as they happen!

The nation went to the polls yesterday to elect the 33rd Dáil with the people of the Louth/East Meath constituency deciding on which of the 15 candidates will become their next five representatives in Leinster House.

Turnout in the constituency is reported to have been about 61%, with highest turnout at the CBS Drogheda with 74% and the lowest at 45% in Dundalk South. Counting got underway at 9am this morning in the Carnbeg Hotel and Spa on the Armagh Road. Check back with us throughout the day as we endeavour to bring you the results as soon as they come in.