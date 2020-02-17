General Election candidates face fines if all posters have not been removed by now

Any candidate from the General Election earlier this month who has not removed their posters by now faces a fine from Louth County Council.

Under Section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009, candidates have seven days from polling day to remove all posters and cable ties.

Anyone found not to have done so can face an individual fine for each poster or cable tie.

As polling day was on Saturday February 8th, candidates had until last Saturday night to remove all their posters.

Election posters not taken down on time are subject to an on-the-spot litter fine of €150.